Oga Network serves the visuals for Harrysong-assisted ‘Who Ask You’

Highly gifted Nigerian singer, Oga Network premieres the official video of his latest single, the remix “Who Ask You” which features Afro-highlife prodigy, Harrysong.

DJ Coublon made the amazing instrumental, with strings by renowned guitarist, Fiokee. The video was shot and directed by Mex Filmz.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.