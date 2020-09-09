Nollywood Actress, Shan George Gets Engaged After Three Failed Marriages

Popular Nollywood actress, Shan George just got hitched to the love of her life.

She shared the good news on her Instagram page on Wednesday September 9. According to the veteran actress, her fiance is from Cross Rivers state which is also her home state.

The 50-year-old who has been married thrice and divorced, posted a beautiful photo of her ring on her page with the caption;

”As Scared and Sceptical as I’ve been all this past years, based on unfavourable past experiences, this one seem to be just too right to be afraid of, or to Hide. So I SAID YES!! To my best friend, my brother, partner, business associate, fellow crossrivarian, my ride or die since 1800, my available shoulder to cry on always. Let’s try again this one last time. It’s never too late. Yes, I Love You Too! ”