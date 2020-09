A popular Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze has been spotted campaigning for the All progressive Congress and its candidate pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu on Thursday September 10, 2020.

This comes just 8 days to the Edo gubernatorial election. The actor could be seen alongside other APC chieftains campaigning from ward to ward.

His presence electrified the campaign as the crowded struggled to see him. He urged voters to vote for APC to give them a better life.