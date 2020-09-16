NLC Issues 2 Weeks Ultimatum To FG To Reverse Hike In Electricity tariff, Petrol Price

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has issued a two week ultimatum to the federal government asking it to reverse the recent hike in electricity tariff and the pump price of petrol or face civil unrest nationwide.

According to Vanguard, this is the outcome of the Central Working Committee meeting which held for several hours at the nation’s capital, Abuja.

In a communiqué read by NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, the body said the ultimatum takes immediate effect, warning that at the end of its expiration on September 28; it would mobilize its members nationwide for civil unrest.

