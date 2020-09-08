“Nigerians Respond Better When They Are Treated Like Animals” – Nollywood Actress, Belinda Effah

Popular Nollywood actress, Belinda Effah has lashed out at Nigerians over what she termed as “misplaced priorities”.

In her Instagram post, the actress stated that the country won’t move forward until Nigerians place their interest in the right place.

Effah added that it is sad Nigerians respond better when they are treated like animals.

She Wrote;

“Until Your Interest Is In The Right Place Nigerians, There Will Be No Going Forward.

It’s Sad Nigerians Respond Better When They Are Treated Like Animals

Enough Said – Mic Off”

Rojon

