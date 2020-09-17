“Nigerian Hip-Hop Died When DaGrin Died” – Rapper, CDQ Says (Video)

Nigerian rapper, CDQ has claimed that Nigerian Hip-Hop followed late DaGrin to the grave. “Nigerian Hip-Hop died when DaDrin died”, he said in new interview.

The rapper made this claim while speaking on the first episode of Henessy’s Hip-Hop Docu-series, “The Conversation”.

CDQ alongside M.I Abaga, Vector and DJ Jimmy Jatt shared their respective opinions on the evolution of Hip Hop in Nigeria.

According to CDQ, since Dagrin’s untimely death, Hip Hop has never been the same again in Nigeria.

For CDQ, the late rapper was the only Nigerian artiste in his own opinion who stayed true to the hip hop genre of music.

Flashback: DaGrin died April 22, 2010 at the age of 22. However, the late rapper is still held in high esteem due to his unique style of rap music.

In the early hours of April 14, 2010 he had been involved in a lone accident, colliding with a stationary articulated vehicle in front of Alakara Police Station, off Agege Motor Road, Mushin, Lagos.

Prior to his death, he had first been treated at Tai Solarin Hospital, Mushin but was later transferred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba, where doctors declared him dead after efforts to save his life failed.

Although DaGrin is 10 years gone, his style of indigenous rap is still influencing the Nigerian music scene. Artistes like Olamide, lil Kesh, Phyno, Reminisce and many others are some of the best examples of Dagrin’s influence on the Nigerian music scene.

Watch video below: