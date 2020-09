Marlian Music signee, Fabian Blu collaborates with his label mates, Naira Marley and Mohbad in his latest single titled, “Instagram.”

Produced by the usual suspect Princeton Beatz, “Instagram” serves as the lad’s second official single under the Marlian Music imprint. It comes after the release of his previous record, “Sisi Nene.”

Check it out below and share your thoughts.