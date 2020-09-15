Born in Nigeria, raised in Canada and UK, Adebola Adeyoye popularly known as V.E.R.A (Voice Every Race Accepts) is a microcosm of the ‘Hot-pot’ culture that has developed in the UK and Nigeria.

with the diversity in her music, combining Afro pop, soul and R’nB, creating a musical identity she can call her own which appeal to all ages, tastes and genres.

Vera Tunes released a New Single titled “SALOMI“, A groovy party jam depicting a guy who is two faced and never straight forward with all women.

Stay connected to V.E.R.A

Social media: SC/TW/IG: @Vera_tunes