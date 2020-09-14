MUSIC: Tuzzy X Promi Chris – Ima

share on:
The Nigeria veteran superstar singer tuzzy team up with his blood mate promi chris to drop this new tune titled
IMA which translates to love in the dialect of Akwa Ibom state.
Pls download and also share.
Tags:ImaPromi ChrisTuzzy
Noble Igwe

Noble Igwe

Nobs is a SLU…shh trust fund kid who works just to exercise his body and mind. He’s “Unruly” but as calm as the “ABE” boys. Referred to as FYI (Fly, Young and Igbo) by his friends, Nobs says iT tHe wAy iT iS. Follow him on Twitter @nobsdaslushhkid Enough of the English language……..My name is Noble Igwe,go figure!

Related Posts

share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.