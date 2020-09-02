T E R I🦋 is a British-born Nigerian singer songwriter, pianist, and guitarist based in England. She released her debut EP in 2019 and now prior to her upcoming album, she has released ‘New York City’ for the love of Fireboy DML.
The song voices Fireboy DML’s ‘New York City Girl’ from a female perspective with an alternative sultry edge to it. It’s bound to get you totally in your feelings!💙
NEW YORK CITY
By Teri Sillo
Intro
Run away with me (2x)
Oooo
Fine boy from New York City
I don’t mind if you give me chance
Can I have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summer time
Run away with me
I don’t care if you’ve got a girl
Can I have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summer time?
He just came into town last month
And he won’t be around that long
I just wanna have a good time
Maybe once, maybe two times
He’s got the prettiest smile
And he’s got the wittiest mind
Say before you catch that flight
Can I have the wickedest whine
Fine boy from New York City
I don’t mind if you give me chance
Can I have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summer time?
Run away with me
I don’t care if you’ve got a girl
Can I have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summer time?
He makes me sing
He always got me acting high
He’s like the wind
He’s just a traveller passing by
Maybe in another life
These feelings won’t die
Before you catch that flight
Can I have a kiss one time?
Fine boy from New York City
I don’t mind if you give me chance
Can I have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summer time?
Run away with me
I don’t care if you’ve got a girl
Can I have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summer time?
Fine boy from New York City
I don’t mind if you give me chance
Can I have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summer time?
Run away with me
I don’t care if you’ve got a girl
Can I have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summer time?