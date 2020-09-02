T E R I🦋 is a British-born Nigerian singer songwriter, pianist, and guitarist based in England. She released her debut EP in 2019 and now prior to her upcoming album, she has released ‘New York City’ for the love of Fireboy DML.

The song voices Fireboy DML’s ‘New York City Girl’ from a female perspective with an alternative sultry edge to it. It’s bound to get you totally in your feelings!💙

NEW YORK CITY

By Teri Sillo

Intro

Run away with me (2x)

Oooo

Fine boy from New York City

I don’t mind if you give me chance

Can I have just one more dance

Before you leave for the summer time

Run away with me

I don’t care if you’ve got a girl

Can I have just one more dance

Before you leave for the summer time?

He just came into town last month

And he won’t be around that long

I just wanna have a good time

Maybe once, maybe two times

He’s got the prettiest smile

And he’s got the wittiest mind

Say before you catch that flight

Can I have the wickedest whine

Fine boy from New York City

I don’t mind if you give me chance

Can I have just one more dance

Before you leave for the summer time?

Run away with me

I don’t care if you’ve got a girl

Can I have just one more dance

Before you leave for the summer time?

He makes me sing

He always got me acting high

He’s like the wind

He’s just a traveller passing by

Maybe in another life

These feelings won’t die

Before you catch that flight

Can I have a kiss one time?

Fine boy from New York City

I don’t mind if you give me chance

Can I have just one more dance

Before you leave for the summer time?

Run away with me

I don’t care if you’ve got a girl

Can I have just one more dance

Before you leave for the summer time?

Fine boy from New York City

I don’t mind if you give me chance

Can I have just one more dance

Before you leave for the summer time?

Run away with me

I don’t care if you’ve got a girl

Can I have just one more dance

Before you leave for the summer time?