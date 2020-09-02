MUSIC: Teri Sillo – New York City

share on:

T E R I🦋 is a British-born Nigerian singer songwriter, pianist, and guitarist based in England. She released her debut EP in 2019 and now prior to her upcoming album, she has released ‘New York City’ for the love of Fireboy DML.

The song voices Fireboy DML’s ‘New York City Girl’ from a female perspective with an alternative sultry edge to it. It’s bound to get you totally in your feelings!💙

NEW YORK CITY
By Teri Sillo

Intro
Run away with me (2x)
Oooo

Fine boy from New York City
I don’t mind if you give me chance
Can I have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summer time
Run away with me
I don’t care if you’ve got a girl
Can I have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summer time?

He just came into town last month
And he won’t be around that long
I just wanna have a good time
Maybe once, maybe two times
He’s got the prettiest smile
And he’s got the wittiest mind
Say before you catch that flight
Can I have the wickedest whine

Fine boy from New York City
I don’t mind if you give me chance
Can I have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summer time?
Run away with me
I don’t care if you’ve got a girl
Can I have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summer time?

He makes me sing
He always got me acting high
He’s like the wind
He’s just a traveller passing by
Maybe in another life
These feelings won’t die
Before you catch that flight
Can I have a kiss one time?

Fine boy from New York City
I don’t mind if you give me chance
Can I have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summer time?
Run away with me
I don’t care if you’ve got a girl
Can I have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summer time?

Fine boy from New York City
I don’t mind if you give me chance
Can I have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summer time?
Run away with me
I don’t care if you’ve got a girl
Can I have just one more dance
Before you leave for the summer time?

Tags:New York CityTeri Sillo
Ghostavo 360

Ghostavo 360

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.