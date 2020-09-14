MUSIC: Teezy – Iyawo Mi (My Wife)

”akinruli born may november 28 1989 into the akinruli family from ondo state, I’m 29 I been singing in the choir since I was a kid I love all types of music but I have a deep passion for music.
Music is all I know and understand my inspirations come from  Chris brown jagged edge  ,112  ,Burnaboy,Terry G,  Kdthsinger ,Wale,Davido and so much more.
I’m the oldest of 2 sisters I was born and Rased in Rhode Island NewYork, I went to a music school called Suitland High school, I love to write songs and compose things in my head.
I have the seam and zeal to be 1 of the best and 1 of the greatest, I want to be a legend in the Game I want to work with all artist but my top 4 artist I want to work with is Terry G Burnaboy Davido and Wizkid.”
Tags:iyawo mimy wifeteezy
Noble Igwe

Nobs is a SLU…shh trust fund kid who works just to exercise his body and mind. He’s “Unruly” but as calm as the “ABE” boys. Referred to as FYI (Fly, Young and Igbo) by his friends, Nobs says iT tHe wAy iT iS. Follow him on Twitter @nobsdaslushhkid Enough of the English language……..My name is Noble Igwe,go figure!

