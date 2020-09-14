”akinruli born may november 28 1989 into the akinruli family from ondo state, I’m 29 I been singing in the choir since I was a kid I love all types of music but I have a deep passion for music.

Music is all I know and understand my inspirations come from Chris brown jagged edge ,112 ,Burnaboy,Terry G, Kdthsinger ,Wale,Davido and so much more.

I’m the oldest of 2 sisters I was born and Rased in Rhode Island NewYork, I went to a music school called Suitland High school, I love to write songs and compose things in my head.

I have the seam and zeal to be 1 of the best and 1 of the greatest, I want to be a legend in the Game I want to work with all artist but my top 4 artist I want to work with is Terry G Burnaboy Davido and Wizkid.”