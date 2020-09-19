MUSIC: Slizzy – Shaamin (Prod. Daihard Beatz)

Slizzy – Shaamin
Fast rising singer/Songwriter, Oladiran Ismail Tayo who goes by the stage name “SLIZZY”, is finally out with his official single which he titled “SHAAMIN”.(Amen)

Slizzy was Born and brought up in ikotun, Lagos State in the year 1992, Oct 12. He started singing back in d year 2011/12 with recorded singles studio track.

Starting the year with a different mindset, Slizzy decided to hit the the studio as he links up with super-producer “Daihard ” to deliver a smash single dubbed “SHAAMIN”.

“SHAAMIN” serves as his official hot spanking single with a professional vibe that makes you want to listen to him over and over again.

Buy/Stream Here:- https://ffm.to/slizzy-shaamin
