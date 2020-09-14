Nigerian Fast Rising Afropop sensation who goes by the stage name Sharpboy Paipa is a persistent hard worker who never stops giving his very all.

Sharpboy Paipa is a Singer, Songwriter and a lyricist. The talented singer has dropped several songs which made him gain massive recognition and has since been on the radar as one of the upcoming artist to watch out for.

Sharpboy who has been recording day and night the past few months, working hard to deliver that hit for his ever ready fans has teamed up with some of Lags trending producers as well as other acts and he’s ready to bless fans with a new vibe titled “Oogarra”

Oogara is a melodious afropop vibe. A love song aimed at appreciating the beauty of an african woman.

