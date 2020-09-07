KEEP LAGOS CLEAN

OzzyBee, the teenage Artiste and LAWMA Ambassador drops a Single which he titled “Keep Lagos Clean” to appreciate the working Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu particularly for his efforts in keeping the Mega City of Lagos CLEAN.

Indeed, our LAGOS STATE is the “City Of Excellence” and keeping it CLEAN is our joint responsibility.

OzzyBee tells his teeming Fans and the good people of Lagos to embrace Cleanliness in all ramifications ‘cus is Next to Godliness. Igbega Ipinle Eko… Ajumose ni.

