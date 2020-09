Oki Kamaldeen popularly known as Olajuwon is a fast-rising Popstar from Lagos Island.

He released “Jawo” off his EP “Rawstar” which is inspired by the women around him and portraying women to make money regardless of their shape or size. Stream Rawstar EP HERE:-

Listen/Download Jawo :-

DOWNLOAD: Olajuwon Ft. DJ Latitude - Jawo (5.6 MiB, 12 hits)