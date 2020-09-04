Golden Ben – Highness

The original golden Ben all the way is back again with another hit vibe which can make each and every one dance till

mama’s call.

Golden Ben which you all know is a good producer and a good singer, well known as a very good R&B singer. From benue state to the world. The awaiting hit song that has been broadcasting all over the globe is going to be banging all over the world in few days to come and I hope you all have already set up?

!!! Anticipation of your favourite hit man Golden Ben with a hot banger name “highness”. Everything about this track is equal to a good feeling of highness. This track will surely make you feel good all through night and day. Golden Ben set to appreciate his fans with some little “highness”.

Enjoy yourself. follow him on Instagram and Twitter @goldenbenoffice

Download and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Golden Ben - Highness (5.3 MiB, 29 hits)