Frankie Biggie decided to put out something creative as he unveils a brand new single titled “I’ll Do”. After creating and managing top-notch talents, Frankie’s new single showcases his versatility as he decided to dish out a single which features Trendy Miami X Phantom.

DOWNLOAD: Frankie Biggie X Trendy Miami X Phantom - I'll Do (3.7 MiB, 6 hits)