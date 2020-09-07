Elijah Ogann is a Nigerian, screenwriter, actor and model with several high profile movie and TV show credits to his name. Elijah Ogann is not a new name in the Nigerian music sphere, once label mate with the likes of Reminisce, Sarz, Oladips, Sojay; Kiss Daniels; Elijah Ogann is one talent that has been and like many talented young Nigerians, he has been working, praying and hoping against all odds that a time would come when he would hit the musical limelight, and it is indeed such a time as this.

Inspired by the hit song “Wetting we gain” by Victor AD, the song ‘Wishes’ is a vocal and lyrical embodiment of the prayers and cries of many young Africans. This rendition by all standards is more than just a song, a must have on the playlist of every dreamer – that includes you. Follow on IG/Twitter @elijah_ogann

The song is produced by FREDIBEATS,, Arranged by OHIS.. Mixed and Mastered by FABS

