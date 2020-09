When they say a song is street oriented, inspirational & at the same time acknowledges the faithful work of GOD in our lives then this music is exactly what it is. It is titled “ON GOD” by dope ever blazing DJ 2WAYS ft fast rising talented act LEKI.J.

This jam is 100% street gospel and will surely make waves. No doubt! Prod by the King of soft beat “Tony Wight” Mixed & Mastered by “Sammix” #RealnessOverHype! So pls download #ONGOD

DOWNLOAD: DJ 2ways ft Leki J - On God (5.3 MiB, 17 hits)