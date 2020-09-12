Dream Believed Gang Records Presents A Brand New Song, “God When?” Featuring Rolletino, Slimkid, Young Lee & Tunaskid.

This Is A Follow Up Single After The Success Of “Asikolaye” Which Had A Challenge That Also Trended Online And In Social Media, These Three Featured Artists Are The Winners Of The Challenge. And In Return, Rolletino Joined Forces With Them To Create This Beautiful Jam “God When?”.

This Beautiful Tune Was Produced By The Hitmaker “ThaSouthwestson”.

Follow up on instagram & Twitter Handle: @iamrolletino @dreambelievedrecords @tha_southwestson. Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: DBG Records Ft. Rolletino, Slimkid, Young Lee & Tunaskid – God When? (7.4 MiB, 13 hits)