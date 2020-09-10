MUSIC: DatKellychi – Sugar Something

Nigerian versatile artiste/ songwriter; DatKellyChi releases a new afrobeat inspired record titled “Sugar Something“.

The song was produced by; ETUNEZ.  @Datkellychi 

Buy/Stream/Download Here

 
Tags:DatKellychiSugar Something
Noble Igwe

Nobs is a SLU…shh trust fund kid who works just to exercise his body and mind. He’s “Unruly” but as calm as the “ABE” boys. Referred to as FYI (Fly, Young and Igbo) by his friends, Nobs says iT tHe wAy iT iS. Follow him on Twitter @nobsdaslushhkid Enough of the English language……..My name is Noble Igwe,go figure!

