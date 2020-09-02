Magnito artiste, Danny Dreams is here with new single titled ‘Banku’ featuring star rapper, Magnito and the song was produced by rising music producer Zippy Fresh.

The Tanzania based music act is originally known as Daniel Ikodor from Edo state, born and bred in Lagos. Over the years, the rising music act has been relentless in dropping hit songs back to back.

Listen and be the judge of this ear orgasmic melodious afro soul tune titled “Banku” Connect with him on social media: twitter/Instagram @iamdannydreams

DOWNLOAD: Danny Dreams ft. Magnito - Banku (Prod. Zippy Fresh) (8.6 MiB, 21 hits)