After his single “Take That” dominated spotify and Apple Music , De Boss has announced a new album of the name GENESIS.

The Nigerian-American ATL based artist detailed what the album will sound like and also said

“It’s about taking off a load, putting everyone in their rightful place and just enjoying life, while ignoring negativity” De Boss said. “So many catastrophes and everything going on in the world. And you want to enjoy life, as long as you have it to the fullest”

The album will be the second solo effort and studio album of De Boss.

“Life is a state of mind and you either choose to be happy or sad It’s just about being you, life is good and precious and it’s meant to be lived with nonstop fun,” he added.

A date for the album has not been revealed but with the single (Apex Worrior – Smoke One) hitting today it’s safe to assume it isn’t too far away.

DOWNLOAD: Apex Worrior - Smoke One (8.2 MiB, 17 hits)