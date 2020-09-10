Mr Eazi drops new track, “Oh My Gawd” with Nicki Minaj, Major Lazer & K4MO

Nigerian international superstar, Mr. Eazi unveils a new track today, “Oh My Gawd” with Major Lazer featuring Nicki Minaj and K4mo, alongside a dance video.

The track, a fusion of dancehall, Afrobeats, and EDM sounds which take lyrical inspiration from reggae classics by Black Uhuru and Baby Cham, is the first single from Mr. Eazi’s “Something Else” EP scheduled for October.

“This record was really fun to make,” the Nigerian superstar Mr. Eazi says, “and it’s crazy how it went from hearing a K4mo intro in the studio with Fred Again (Headieone, Stormzy ft BurnaBoy, Ed Sheeran), to me jumping on it and then Diplo hopping in! And Walshy hitting me up to say it’s a banger — next thing Nicki is on it! Been a journey really, like two years in the making and I can’t wait to perform it at my next festival.”

Nigerian-born, UK-based artist, K4mo calls the song a “contagious hit that will remain a classic for years to come.” “Oh My Gawd” follows Mr. Eazi’s “One Day You Will Understand” EP featuring King Promise, C Natty, and emPawa collaborators.

