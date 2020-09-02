“Move With People Richer Than You” – Bobrisky Says As He Shows Off 3 Bags Of Money He Got On His Birthday

Nigerian cross-dresser and Male Barbie, Bobrisky has taken to his social media page to show off the 3 bags of cash he got from his birthday few days ago, August 31st,2020.

In the video, Bobrisky while pouring out the money from the bags, advised his fans and followers to move with people richer than them and that they should stay away from losers and ignore haters.

In his caption, He Wrote:

“3full bags of money. Move with people richer or same standard with you. Stay away from looser and Ignore haters. Sha be making money” he wrote.

Yesterday, Nigeria male barbie Bobrisky organised a secret birthday party which was held on a private beach house with undisclosed location.

Many celebrities and socialite like Mompha, Leo Da Silva, DJ Consequence graced the occasion.

See Video Below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEmj7TYDfhf/