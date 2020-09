Nigerian actress, Monalisa Chinda and her husband, Victor Tonye Coker are celebrating four years of happy married life.

Today is the 4th wedding anniversary and they are not keeping calm about it.

The actress shared a photo she took with her husband and captioned it, “It’s our anniversary.”

She added the hashtag, #MayNothingSeparateUsFromTheLoveOFGod.

The couple got married in 2016.

See post below: