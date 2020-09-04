Messi Gives Reasons As He Makes U-turn, To Remain At Barcelona

Argentine footballer, Lionel Messi has publicly spoken for the first time about his desire to leave Barcelona.

“I thought and was sure that I was free to leave, the president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I stayed or not,” he said.

“Now they cling to the fact that I did not say it before June 10, when it turns out that on June 10 we were competing for La Liga in the middle of this awful coronavirus and this disease altered all the season.

“And this is the reason why I am going to continue in the club. Now I am going to continue in the club because the president told me that the only way to leave was to pay the €700 million (£624m) clause, and that this is impossible.”