Mega Mind Music presents ‘The One’ feat. Drey Beatz, Robin Joe & Rumix

Drey Beatz‘ led Mega Mind Music comes through with new audio and visuals titled, ‘The One‘ featuring Drey Beatz and his proteges, Robin Joe and Rumix.

The One is an impressive Afro-pop tune with a catchy hook, superb vocal delivery, and a groovy, smooth-sounding beat produced by Rumix.

The video was directed by EP Adese, shot on location in Delta State, Nigeria.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.