Many Parents Have Failed For Not Teaching Their Children How To Handle Rejection – Uti Nwachukwu

Media man, Uti Nwachukwu has said that majority of Nigerian parents have failed for not teaching their children how to handle rejection honorably.



He made his submissions via the insta story section of his verified Instagram page few hours ago.

According the Big Brother Africa reality star, many Nigerians have the mindset of wanting to destroy what they can’t have.

He posted… “Majority of Nigerian parents have failed their children by not teaching them how to handle/accept rejection honorably

It’s always ”If i don’t get this, i’d rather destroy it or block way for another person.

The sense of entitlement in Nigeria is disturbing, people are walking around with undiagnosed mental/emotional disorders because of this.”