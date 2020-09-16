“Make Sure You Are Making Money From Trolling People” – Peter Okoye Says As He Reacts To Otedola Buying Ferraris For His Daughters

Peter Okoye has also reacted to billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola buying three Ferraris for his daughters, DJ Cuppy, Temi and Tolani.

Peter in his post, told keypad warriors to make sure they are making money from trolling,hating and insulting people.

He Wrote;

“For those Keypad warriors always trolling,hating and insulting people! Make sure you are making money from it o! Including those always shouting Vanity upon Vanity! Don’t you want to live in this kind of Vanity? I hail una!

Pls read this sign, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB I AM DEAF NOW!

@femiotedola has given me an assignment.

Let me just go and triple my hustle. #ProjectOtedola I no fit shout! After all Otedola and Dangote still Dey find Money! Who i come be?”