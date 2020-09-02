Magic Boi debuts with ‘Body’ featuring B-Red

Nigerian record producer, singer, and songwriter, Magic Boi has released a brand new single dubbed, “Body” featuring HKN act, B-Red.

“Body” serves as the lad’s first official single and his debut under his new management company, Dotty World Wide Entertainment.

The name Magic Boi has been in the sheets for a quite while now, he’s not new in the biz. He’s been working with B-Red for long and had produced songs like “Dollar” by B-Red feat. Davido & Peruzzi, “Dance” feat. Mayorkun and “E Better” feat. Don Jazzy.

Listen below!