The queen – Tiwa Savage has got a new body of work out ya’ll, it is titled ‘Celia‘ and it serves as her third studio album.

Off the highly acclaimed album, ‘Park Well‘ is a standout record. It serves as the 7th track on the project and it features DMW head honcho, Davido.

The record was produced by DMW’s in-house music producer, Speroach Beatz.

