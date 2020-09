Listen to Simi’s New Single, “No Longer Beneficial.”

Highly talented singer and songwriter Simi has release a brand new single titled “No Longer Beneficial”

“Duduke” is Simi’s first official single for 2020, it comes shortly after she blessed Ladipoe’s record, “Know You” with her sultry vocals. One could argue Simi has had the best year among Nigeria’s female act, while we await the release of Restless II EP.

Listen below and share your thought.