Patoranking taps Flavour for ‘Mon Bebe’

Nigerian dancehall prodigy, Patoranking has released his third studio album entitled, “Mon Bebe.” Off the album, we have a standout record that listeners have been chanting praises upon.

The record is dubbed, “Mon Bebe” and it features a highlife act, Flavour who is another master in his own end. The record was produced by a raving music producer, Telz.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.