Linda Ikeji Celebrates Son, Jayce Jeremi On His 2nd Birthday (Photos)

Celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji is not keeping quiet after her son Jayce Jeremi turned 2 today.

The mother has taken to her social media page to celebrate the young lad.

Recall that Linda Ikeji gave birth to Jeremi in 2018 out of wedlock at the age of 37.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the mum who couldn’t hide her excitement wrote;

“My world. My light. My everything is 2 today. I can’t believe it’s been two years. Thanks my sweet handsome little munchkin for coming into my life and bringing so much happiness with you.

The least I can do to pay back all that joy you brought is to stand by you like a rock all my life, be your guide and best friend. The least of my prayers for you is that your life will be filled with so much joy and greatness!

Happy birthday to my life’s biggest price. Jayce is 2!”

