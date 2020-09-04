“Ladies, As You Pray For The Success Of Your Man, Pray For Yours Too” Mary Remmy Njoku Tells Women

Popular Nigerian actress and producer, Mary Remmy Njoku has advised women to look out for themselves as much as they lookout for the men in their lives.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Friday September 4, Mary appealed to ladies to pray for themselves and use their connections as much as they do for their lovers.

Her Post Reads;

“Dear ladies, as you pray for the success of your man, pray for yours too. While you are using your connections to get him a job, get one too. You are NOT allegic to earning an income”