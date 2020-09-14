Kylian Mbappé Wants Premier League Or LaLiga Move In 2021

Kylian Mbappé has told Paris Saint-Germain he intends to leave the club at the end of the 2020/21 season.

That’s according to a sensational report in the Sunday Times, which claims Mbappé would like to move to either LaLiga or the Premier League, with Liverpool touted as a potential destination.

Mbappé joined PSG from Monaco in 2018 for a fee reported to be in the region of €145m and he has since scored 90 goals in 124 games for the club.

The Ligue 1 giants do not want to lose the 21-year-old, but Mbappé has reportedly given sporting director Leonardo one year’s notice of his desire to move on.

Real Madrid would likely be in the market for the striker if/when he becomes available, while he could also be a target for Barcelona when it comes time to replace Lionel Messi.

The Times report that Mbappé would also have an interest in joining Manchester United, and he has previously gone on record with his admiration for Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

“What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing,” said the World Cup winner in January.

“They’re like a machine, they’ve found a rhythm and are like ‘we play again, we play again’. When you watch you think everything’s easy, but that’s not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win.

“Performances like they have been having don’t just happen. To be as ruthless as they have been would come from lots of hard work in training and from having a very good manager.”