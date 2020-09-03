“Kiddwaya No Be Woman Wrapper, You Cannot Manipulate Him” – Kiddwaya’s Mum Shades Erica

Susan, mother of BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya, has apparently thrown a shade at Erica, a fellow housemate in the ongoing BBNaija lockdown show.

She took to Facebook to reveal that her son is not a woman wrapper but a man who has his own will and cannot be manipulated.

Recall that Erica and Kiddwaya have been having a frosty relationship in the house as Erica accused him of not showing an emotion towards her. They break up now and again, only to reconcile later.

Kiddwaya has also specifically told Erica that his mind is not made up towards her even though they have had sex.

In a recent post which she shared via her Facebook page, she noted that her son, Kiddwaya is not any way a woman wrapper.

Speaking further, she said he is a focused man who cannot be easily manipulated.

“You cannot manipulate him in the house, no be woman wrapper”, she wrote.

See the post and reactions below,