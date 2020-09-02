Kellylivinglarge Biography and Other things You Need To Know About Him!

Kelani Fawaz popularly known as Kellylivinglarge is of mixed nationality, born on 15th January 1998. He is a Nigerian Rapper, singer, songwriter, performer and recording artist.

He is currently signed to living large music group, grew up in Lagos Nigeria. He is now a record label owner.

KELLY started his music career at middle school when he started rapping with his colleagues & won several RAP competitions

In middle of 2020, Kellylivinglarge dropped a street banger titled “BIG DAWG STATUS“, which is currently being accepted by music lovers & trap niggas judging from the feedback that has been coming in. KELLY is in the music industry for good and he intends to reach the top and stay there for as long as possible.

Following the release of “Big Dawg Status”, Kellylivinglarge dropped a brand new single titled “Mood” which he features Jaydii. The song explains more about the current on-going situation in his life and around him.

He also did put out some merch for his single which is available for sale on his website: livinglargeapparel