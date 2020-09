Jobaa serves the visuals for ‘Olla’

JustJoJo Entertainment debuts the music video for Jobaa‘s buzzing Jay Pizzle produced high-octane single “Olla.”

Directed by Ovie Etseyatse and shot in London, the budding hit is brought to a life by a colorful and energy-packed music visual befitting of the charting infectious uptempo number.

Watch the video below and stream on music platforms.