I’ve Never Been Shy Of My Curvy Body – Real Warri Pikin

Aside from being a comedienne and on-air personality, Anita Asuoha, also known as Real Warri Pikin, is a celebrity that has a curvaceous figure

The mother of two also said it was funny that some people often think she’s not a graduate or cannot speak English because of her signature Warri’ pidgin.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, Asuoha said, “Childbirth gave me all my curves; it was after I had kids that I gained weight. I have never been shy of my curvy body. I love it and I have also been working on it so that I can be fit. I have been experiencing knee pains lately and that’s why I’m keeping fit. The plan is not to go skinny because I still love to be a ‘thick madam.’

“I am a fan of originality because I know that if you are original, you will do things effortlessly. Many people do certain things to stay relevant and it works for some of them. It also depends on your personality and the version of yourself that you’re selling. For example, I cannot present myself as a sexy person so much so that I will start wearing skimpy things and twerking online. My followers will be shocked because my brand does not depict that. But for some people, that is what resonates with them.

“Some people don’t know I can speak English fluently because of the way I speak ‘Warri Pidgin.’ Some people are also surprised that I went to school, let alone am a graduate. For example, I recently posted a throwback photo of when I was a corps member and I received some funny comments on Instagram.’’

The comedienne who said her husband was not bothered that she is a tomboy added that she did not agree that all celebrities were proud.

She said, “My husband does not caution me against any of the contents that I churn out. I’m really a 100 per cent tomboy and it doesn’t bother him.

“And as for me, a celebrity is not proud because he or she is famous. Unfortunately, I hear people say that about me. I know that I have not changed; people need to understand that once you become popular, you don’t change; you grow. There are some things that you won’t see them do anymore.

“Some family members and friends also don’t understand but I have come to understand that celebrities need to balance their lives because actions speak louder than words. You cannot convince everyone that you are humble. When I am in a bad mood and a fan enthusiastically says ‘hi,’ I greet them back well so I don’t appear proud. Thoughts like this are inevitable so one has to be very careful.”