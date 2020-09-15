“It Was A Sad Moment For Me” – Erica Nlewedim Writes In First Instagram Post Following Disqualification

Disqualified housemate, Erica Nlewedim has taken over control of her Instagram account and she released a statement to thank her fans and address being disqualified from the Big Brother Naija reality show.

The reality star said going for Big Brother Naija was “the beginning of the rest of my life”.

She said she went into the house as an “open book” and bore her strengths and weaknesses for the world to see.

On being disqualified, she said it was a really sad moment for her because she knew she had let herself and everyone down.

She thanked her fans for their support and for making margaritas out of the lemons life threw at her.

Sharing a reel of her time in the BBNaija house, she wrote:

“They say, It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves

July 19th was the beginning of the rest of my life when I took the decision to be on the Bigbrother show.

Excited as I was, I couldn’t fathom what the future held. I stepped into the house as an open book, believing in my strengths and weaknesses which I bore for the world to see.

I was confident that these will enable me navigate through life in the house. Nothing however prepares you for the events of life except the experiences and the onus was on me to learn and live.

My experiences were at an equilibrium as I made the best of friends, honed existing skills, discovered new ones, lived in the moment and partied away. However, my sad times took precedence and my journey was shortened.

It was a really sad moment for me because I knew I had not only let my self down but an entire army and family called the Elites.

The Elite League stood by me all through, all 800k of them and counting and I couldn’t be more grateful for you all. I love you guys so much.

Life threw lemons at me and the Elite league made Margaritas with it lol I couldn’t be more grateful for the genuine love, time, prayers, energy, emotions and passion with which you carried my matter, a total stranger. Because of you, Erica Nlewedim the fairly known actress is now dubbed STAR GIRL.

Indeed, It was never in the stars to hold my destiny because the STAR IS ME.

To all my amazing stars out there, thanks for being there all there all the way. Now we shine!!!

Thank you”.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CFJq5eAgmEW/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=DFE21D74-0EA9-4FEA-B1A1-1EF7F2913BEC