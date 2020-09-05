Ini Edo Bags Endorsement With American NGO As Ambassador For Women Empowerment

An American NGO, The National Democratic Institute (NDI) has announced Nollywood actress, Ini Edo as her ambassador for women empowerment in Nigeria.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Washington D.C, USA, the NDI is a non-partisan, non-profit organization that works with partners in developing countries to increase the effectiveness of democratic institutions.

The beautiful thespian made this known in a recent post she shared via her official Instagram page on Friday, September 5.

According to her, she’s super excited to have earned such recognition from a global brand and revealed she has resumed work.

Her fans and industry colleagues alike have already taken over her comment section to congratulate her on her latest ambassadorial deal.

Accepting the endorsement, Ini Edo wrote; “Hello everyone! I am very excited and honoured to formally take on the role of the National Democratic Institute’s Ambassador for Women’s Empowerment in Nigeria NDI.

“I believe Nigeria has a special duty to serve as a shining light in Africa and in the rest of the world. I feel strongly this is something we all must strive for, Nigeria shine as a nation that values her women’s skills, energy and good ideas, and brings them into the public arena on an equal basis.

“Nigeria can and must be a country where our women and girls can dream big dreams, and pursue them, and rise according to their talents to become leaders in shaping a future that allows all of us to reach our full potential.

“Together we can work toward this vision, and I hope you’ll join me. Thank you”, she concluded.