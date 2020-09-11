“I’m Prettier Than 90% Of The Ladies In Nigeria” – Bobrisky

Controversial Nigeria male barbie Idris Okuneye AKA Bobrisky has claimed that he is prettier than 90% of Nigerian ladies.

The controversial cross-dresser said this on his Snapchat, Yesterday September 10, while addressing people who hate on him, as he reveals he is richer and better than most Nigerian ladies.

He also said most Nigerian girls wants to be popular like him, as he revealed that he got the sum of N20million from his billionaire boyfriend. He also revealed that he met his boyfriend on a blog.

Bobrisky on his Snapchat, advised his fans to be themselves, as he said good personality is what makes a person stand out not “ big ass or breast”.

Watch Video;

