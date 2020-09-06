“I’m Glad Kiddwaya Did His Best To Control Her, Alcohol Is Not For Everyone” – Bobrisky Reacts To Erica’s Attitude Last Night

Controversial cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has advised his fans to know their limit when drinking.

The self acclaimed male Barbie dished this advise while referring to Erica’s outburst in the lockdown house last night.

In his recent post on Instagram, he warned fans to know their limit when drinking, adding that alcohol is clearly not for everybody. He also said his glad that Kiddwaya tried his best to stop her.

Bobrisky wrote;

“Alcohol is clearly not for everyone. Erica good luck tonight. I’m glad Kiddwaya tried his best to control her. When drinking, always know your limit”.