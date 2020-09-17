Ikorodu Bois Challenge Dj Cuppy To A Race While Showing Off Their Own “Ferraris”

Ikorodu Bois got DJ Cuppy’s attention when they recreated the photos she shared announcing her father had bought new Ferraris for her and her sisters.

Ikorodu Bois, known for using their limited resources to recreate epic scenes from foreign movies, decided to recreate the Otedolas’ Ferrari announcement.





They got three wheelbarrows and coloured each one after each of the Otedola daughters’ cars. They added a sample of the Ferrari logo to the wheelbarrows then posed in front of it while wearing wigs in pink (to represent Cuppy) and black (as Temi Otedola).

“Papa took us shopping and bought one of each,” the boys captioned the photo.

DJ Cuppy reacted to the photo, writing: “NO. YOU. DID. NOT.” alongside a cry-laughing emoji.

Ikorodu Bois reacted, challenging her to a race just as her sister Temi did after they took delivery of their luxury cars.

“Wanna race?” they wrote.