‘If You Still Carry Your Challenges To Your Father, You Are Still A Boy’ – Bishop Oyedepo’s Son (Video)

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, the second son of Bishop David Oyedopo has called on people to be humble saying many marriages have been ruined because of pride.

He also advised Nigerians to stop taking their marital issues to their parents, saying such persons lack wisdom.

He added that any man who carries his family issues to their father is still a boy.

According to him, for the past 10 years he got married, he has never carried his marital issues to his parents. He said many houses have been destroyed by fathers and mothers.

Watch video below: