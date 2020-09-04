Ice Prince debuts for 300 Entertainment with ‘Make Up Your Mind’ feat. Tekno

Award-winning music artist, Ice Prince drops a fresh single and music video, “Make up Your Mind” featuring singer-songwriter-producer, Tekno.

This is Ice Prince’s debut single as a 300 Entertainment signee. The label is home to Hip-Hop’s chart-topping artists such as Young Thug, Megan thee Stallion, Gunna, etc.

“Make up Your Mind” was produced by Stunna, the sultry single echoes a fleeing love. This is not the first time Ice Prince and Tekno have collaborated following their hit single “Boss.”

The visuals directed by TG Omori showcases the effortless chemistry between Ice Prince and Tekno reminiscent of Diddy and Mase in the ’90s.

Check ’em out below and share your thoughts.