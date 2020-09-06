“I Will Send Money To Icons To Punish You With Votes” – Nina Applauds Laycon For Keeping His Cool Last Night

share on:

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Ivy has taken to Twitter to show full support for upcoming singer, Laycon.

The reality star disclosed this in her recent tweet where she applauded Laycon for keeping his cool last night while Erica hurled demeaning insults on him.

Erica last night, body shamed the hell out of Laycon and attacked other housemates who tried to support him. She expressed that she was still offended with Laycon for saying she tried to kiss him.

However, while she insulted him, Laycon didn’t utter a word. His action wowed Nina who promised to send money to his fans to punish him with votes.

Tags:BBNaija2020EricaLayconNina Ivy
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Related Posts

share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.