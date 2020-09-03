“I Sold Properties To Send My Wife To School Abroad” – Filmmaker Ejiro Reveals

Nigerian filmmaker and photographer, Ejiro Onobrakpor has revealed that he sold properties to send his wife to school abroad.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate their 10 years of being together, he revealed that he sold their land, car and other properties to send her to school in Australia.

According to Ejiro, saying ‘I love you’ is in what you do and not what you say.

“10 years and some…. 👑❤️

When she told me 6 yrs ago about studying in Australia, I sold our land, our car and property to pay the first tuition. I love you is not in what you say but do. I will do it all again for you ❤️” he wrote.